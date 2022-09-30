Ex-BF Of Maryland Woman Accused Of Sexually Abusing Her Children For Years: State's Attorney

A Maryland man faces life behind bars after sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend's young children for years, authorities say.

Alfonso Hernandez faces 175 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend's daughters beginning when they were 9 and 6 years old in 2012, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney.

"As a mother of two precious girls, it infuriates me to think of the trauma and pain that Mr. Hernandez inflicted on these vulnerable young girls. The successful outcome of this trial cannot reverse the horrors that occurred, but I hope that it does empower more victims of sexual abuse to come forward to authorities and seek help," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

On Nov. 2, 2020, Baltimore Police met with the mother of the girls along with Child Protective Services in the 6000 block of Amberwood Drive after the children came forward to say they were victim's of Hernandez's abuse.

Hernandez reportedly offered the children gifts, toys, or money to perform sexual acts on him and would threaten to get them in trouble if they told their mother, continuing on for nearly 10 years.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2023.

