Easter Weekend Crime Spree Wreaks Havoc In Baltimore

A recent crime spree in Baltimore sparked a stark increase in violent crimes in the city.

The city experienced three homicides and 16 non-fatal shootings between Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17, Baltimore Police report. Seven of those shootings alone happened on Easter.

This brings Baltimore’s homicide count to 99 and non-fatal shootings to 208 so far in 2022, according to police. At the same time, police made three attempted murder arrests and seven handgun arrests, the department reports.

“The Baltimore Police Department continues to work with area law enforcement partners to increase visibility and with community organizations to identify and apprehend violent offenders,” the department said in a statement.

Three shootings happened on Sunday between 1 a.m. and shortly after 4 a.m., police said. A 36-year-old man walked into an area hospital after he was shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road.

Then, a 37-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 3100 block of Elmora Road. Investigators believe he was shot in the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue.

21-year-old man also sought treatment at an area hospital after he was shot in the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road. Police later responded responded to another area hospital around 11:33 a.m. where two men, ages 19 and 24, had been shot in the 4100 block of West Northern Parkway.

Three more shootings were reported from 4:20 p.m. to 9:41 p.m. on Sunday where three more men, ages 21, 53 and 45, all separately sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. People chimed in on social media to comment on the recent spree.

"This is your city, Baltimore. Hope you enjoy all you’ve made it," one Facebook user said.

Another said, "When will this shootings and killings stopped???" and someone else asked, "Why isn’t there a curfew in place?"

"Thank you BPD, for your sacrifices you make to keep people safe," another user said. "God Bless all of you."

All incidents are still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.

