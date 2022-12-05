Double Life Sentence For Man Who Strangled 2 Women In Maryland

A man who killed two Maryland mothers after soliciting sex from them online will serve two life sentences, authorities say.

Christopher Tyson pleaded guilty to the fatal strangulation of Denita Barret, 21, and Ashley Lambert, 37, who he attacked after soliciting sex in exchange for money in March of 2021, according to the State Attorney's Office of Baltimore City.

Barrett was pronounced dead on March 21, 2021, after being found unresponsive on the floor of her home. Tyson admitted to putting Barrett in a chokehold after a disagreement, officials report.

Lambert was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in a room at the Deluxe Plaza Motel, on March 28, 2021. Tyson was identified by security cameras and admitted to also strangling Lambert after a disagreement, officials say.

At the hearing, family and friends of the victims read victim impact statements in court. Ms. Lambert’s loved ones recounted her love for traveling, music, and her four children. They recalled her infectious sense of humor and passion for music, authorities say.

Denita Barrett’s sister spoke about her two children, who she said, “look so much their mother that it makes me cry whenever I see them.” The victim's families spoke to Tyson directly to ensure that he knew Barrett and Lambert were real people who he strangled to death and that six children were left to live without their mothers, reports authorities.

"As a mother of two girls, it pains me to think of the devastating loss of these women for the six children left behind to live without their mother. Mr. Tyson’s actions exhibited a dangerous and calculating pattern to prey on vulnerable women. His behavior is sickening and thankfully he will spend the rest of his natural life in prison to make sure he can never harm another in this way,” said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

