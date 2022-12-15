Do You Have The Best Holiday Decorations? Submit Photos Here For Daily Voice's Holiday Contest

Daily Voice is looking for readers to submit images to be voted on for the best holiday decorations in Maryland, and invites all Marylanders to join in on the fun.

Holiday decorations are one of the best parts of the holiday season, and we want to see yours! If you or your loved ones have a spectacular, quirky, or unique holiday display, submit your images for a public vote.

Holiday decorations of any kind are welcome for submission, whether it's a decked out tree, extensive light display, themed room or home, or something DIY.

Readers will get a chance to vote on their favorite displays for a chance to be featured as the Daily Voice holiday decoration winner. Submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 20 and voting will continue on until Monday, Dec. 26.

To submit your images, please email adevoe@dailyvoice.com

