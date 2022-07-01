Contact Us
COVID-19 Boosters Required For University System Of Maryland Students Next Spring

Joe Gomez
University System of Maryland
University System of Maryland

The University System of Maryland has announced that all students living on campus during the Spring 2022 semester must receive a COVID-19 "booster shot."

USM says this will be in addition to their additional round of vaccinations, students who have been exempted from getting vaccinated will not be subject to the booster requirement.

Each USM institution is expected to share its implementation details for residential students—including deadlines for receiving the booster shot —as well as any additional COVID protocols for the broader campus community, according to officials.

According to the CDC, an initial round of vaccination plus a booster shot provides the most protection against COVID, and the USM strongly encourages all students, faculty, and staff to get a booster as soon as they’re eligible.

The new requirement comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread in Maryland.

