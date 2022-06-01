Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

COVID-19: 12K+ Cases Reported In Maryland In 24 Hours

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

There are 12,735 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past 24 hours, according to the Maryland COVID-19 Dashboard.

In addition, the total number of cases of the virus has soared to 788,965 in the state, the positivity rate is also now at  29.98%, an increase of 1.42%.

Hospitalizations have also increased statewide by 54, with a total of 3,172 people now in the hospital with the Coronavirus.

The highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Maryland is in Baltimore County, so far 1,971 residents there have died from the virus.

Governor Larry Hogan says the highly infectious Omicron strain is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in Maryland.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.