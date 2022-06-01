COVID-19: 12K+ Cases Reported In Maryland In 24 Hours

There are 12,735 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past 24 hours, according to the Maryland COVID-19 Dashboard.

In addition, the total number of cases of the virus has soared to 788,965 in the state, the positivity rate is also now at 29.98%, an increase of 1.42%.

Hospitalizations have also increased statewide by 54, with a total of 3,172 people now in the hospital with the Coronavirus.

The highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Maryland is in Baltimore County, so far 1,971 residents there have died from the virus.

Governor Larry Hogan says the highly infectious Omicron strain is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in Maryland.

