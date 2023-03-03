Community Support Swells For Popular Rossville Elementary School Teacher Killed In Crash

A community is coming together to support the family of a Rossville Elementary School teacher who was killed in a gruesome crash in White Marsh.

Tens of thousands of dollars in donations to a GoFundMe have poured in days after the death of 32-year-old Rahmel Summerlin was announced.

Summerlin, a third-grade teacher at Rossville Elementary, was killed in a violent crash near the intersection of Pulaski Highway and White Marsh Boulevard that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 25.

Summerlin and his wife Ishjah Mayo-Summerlin, were returning home from a date night when the collision happened, killing Summerlin and leaving his wife with serious injuries, according to the GoFundMe.

Community members came together after the tragedy, creating a GoFundMe in hopes to help support his family with unexpected costs.

"Nina Summerlin has always been very active in the community - providing assistance, mentoring, and giving back whenever and wherever she can. She now needs our help!" stated Diane Shelton.

School officials also came together to mourn Summerlin in a post shortly after his identity was confirmed by police.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our 3rd grade teacher, Mr. Summerlin. (Our) family circle is broken so please keep us in your thoughts and prayers! #weRfamily 🤍 You are truly going to be missed. #RIPKing Job well done 👏🏾", tweeted the school.

Officials say that the investigation determined that the crash occurred when a 2008 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Summerlin, was struck by a 2013 Infiniti while attempting to make a left turn onto White Marsh Boulevard.

Rescue personnel quickly removed the driver and passenger of the Infiniti as well as the passenger of the Hyundai and rushed them to a hospital for treatment.

Summerlin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He had been a teacher with Baltimore County Public Schools for three years and specialized in third and fourth grade, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team. To access the GoFundMe page, click here.

