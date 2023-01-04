Classes Canceled After Student Murdered Near Baltimore High School

Classes have officially been canceled for a Baltimore high school after a group of students were shot, one fatally, during a lunch break at a nearby Popeyes, according to school officials.

The principal of Edmondson-Westside High School, Karl E. Perry, released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 4, confirming the cancellation of classes for Thursday, Jan. 5, after the students were shot.

"This tragedy is likely to raise many emotions for our students and staff members, and we are here to help", stated Perry. "Counselors from City Schools were at the school today to provide counseling and support to students and staff members. Our counselors, social workers, psychologists, and district staff will continue to support the Edmondson-Westside community during this difficult time".

Students and staff are welcome to come to the school for support on Thursday, Jan. 5. Services will be offered in the library, auditorium, wellness room, guidance suite and the Westside Skill Center Guidance Suite.

School staff is still required to report to work by 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5.

Those with questions are asked to call the school at 410-396-0685.

