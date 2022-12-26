Christmas Eve Shooting Sends Baltimore Boy To Hospital

A teenage boy is recovering after being shot on Christmas Eve, authorities say.

Baltimore police were investigating a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Bolton Street around 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, when they received a call that a 16-year-old boy had shown up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were then dispatched to the hospital to interview the teen.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

Central District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.