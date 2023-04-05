Bystanders Rush To Help Teen Girl Shot In Baltimore, Police Say

A teenage girl is recovering after being shot in Baltimore overnight, authorities say.

Baltimore police were called to the 900 block of North Belnord Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 after reports of a ShotSpotter alert.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they were flagged down by citizens who were helping a 15-year-old girl who had just been shot.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she received treatment for a gunshot wound in her arm and is expected to survive.

Police have not yet identified any suspects or motives for the crime.

