Buildings, Homes May Be Evacuated After Hazardous Incident Reported In Baltimore: Officials

Zak Failla
The incident was reported in the 6000 block of Falls Road. Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCFDL734

First responders in Baltimore are handling a hazardous incident, officials announced.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union said that the department’s HazMat Team is standing by at the scene of an incident in the 6000 block of Falls Road, where some homes and buildings may be evacuated.

Falls Road was shut down as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, they noted. Residents have been advised to “follow orders from officials on scene.”

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

