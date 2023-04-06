Contact Us
Bruno Mars To Headline Preakness Live

Annie DeVoe
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars Photo Credit: By slgckgc - https://www.flickr.com/photos/slgc/37320928332/, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=65973210

Grammy Award winning artist Bruno Mars is set to headline the Preakness Stakes next month at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course.

Bruno Mars first headlined the Preakness 11 years ago and will be joined by Sofi Tukker, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove, and several more artists for the May 20 event.

The Preakness Stakes is the second leg in the famous triple crown races, just two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. 

Preakness Live will begin around 10:30 a.m. on the day of the race. Tickets to the event can be found here.

