Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Body Of Man With 'Obvious Trauma' Found On Baltimore Street

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The body was found with clear trauma, according to police.
The body was found with clear trauma, according to police. Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar

Detectives are investigating a death after a body was found in Baltimore, authorities say.

The body of an unknown man was found shortly before 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the 2800 block of Joseph Street, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. 

The body of the man showed "obvious signs of trauma", and was removed by the medical examiner's office and will undergo an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any additional information to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.