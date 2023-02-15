Body Of Man With 'Obvious Trauma' Found On Baltimore Street

Detectives are investigating a death after a body was found in Baltimore, authorities say.

The body of an unknown man was found shortly before 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the 2800 block of Joseph Street, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

The body of the man showed "obvious signs of trauma", and was removed by the medical examiner's office and will undergo an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any additional information to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.