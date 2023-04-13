Contact Us
Body-Cam Footage Depicts Fatal Police Chase In Maryland: AG (VIDEO)

Zak Failla
The Baltimore City Police Department busted the David Moss after he crashed in Maryland. Photo Credit: Maryland AG
Body-cam footage from the incident.
Body-cam footage from the incident. Video Credit: Maryland OAG Independent Investigations Division
David Moss Photo Credit: Maryland AG
New body-cam footage has been released by prosecutors in Maryland as they continue to investigate a fatal police pursuit last month in Baltimore.

Westminster resident Linda Moss, 74, was killed during a police pursuit with 58-year-old David Moss, who was reportedly wanted by police and refused to stop, leading to a violent exchange.

Moss led police on a short pursuit across multiple districts in the area before he ultimately crashed into a tree. Linda Moss was killed upon impact, according to officials.

On Thursday, April 13, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) released body-worn camera video from the fatal incident (which can be viewed above).

David Moss — who was also wanted in Carroll County at the time of the crash — was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash after he was apprehended by members of the Baltimore City Police Department. 

