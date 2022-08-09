Baltimore/Washington International Airport Ranks Worst In US For Flight Delays

The Baltimore/Washington International Airport has ranked as the second worst airport in the nation for flight delays this past summer, according to WBAL reports.

Airport data collected from FlightAware showed the airport to rank just below Chicago Midway International Airport for the highest percentages of delays, with a total percentage of flight delays for the Baltimore airport being 32.5% over the summer, the outlet continues.

However, the high percentages of air travel issues over the summer seems to be coming to a close after Labor Day weekend saw a reduction in delays and cancellations from the summer's average of 2.2% to 0.6%. The weekend also marked the first time that passenger volume surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 holiday numbers. To read the full report of the list of worst airports for summer travel by WBAL, click here.

