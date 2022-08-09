Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth II Dies, 96
News

Baltimore/Washington International Airport Ranks Worst In US For Flight Delays

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
BWI Ranked worst in nation for flight delays
BWI Ranked worst in nation for flight delays Photo Credit: By Lipton sale at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10351053

The Baltimore/Washington International Airport has ranked as the second worst airport in the nation for flight delays this past summer, according to WBAL reports.

Airport data collected from FlightAware showed the airport to rank just below Chicago Midway International Airport for the highest percentages of delays, with a total percentage of flight delays for the Baltimore airport being 32.5% over the summer, the outlet continues.

However, the high percentages of air travel issues over the summer seems to be coming to a close after Labor Day weekend saw a reduction in delays and cancellations from the summer's average of 2.2% to 0.6%. The weekend also marked the first time that passenger volume surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 holiday numbers. To read the full report of the list of worst airports for summer travel by WBAL, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.