Baltimore 'Triple C' Gang Member Sentenced For Murder, Racketeering Conspiracy: Feds

A member of the Baltimore “Triple C” gang in Maryland will spend years behind bars after being sentenced to federal prison time for a racketeering conspiracy that involved multiple murders and attempted murders, the Department of Justice announced.

Michael “Mikkie” Chester, 24, of Baltimore, was sentenced by US District Judge Catherine Blake to 20 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy, including attempted murder and murder, related to his participation in the violent street gang known as "Cruddy Conniving Crutballs,” throughout Baltimore City, officials said.

“According to Chester’s plea agreement, Triple C members engaged in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity between 2015 and 2020, including more than a dozen murders and numerous non-fatal shootings, robberies, and carjackings, in order to promote the reputation of Triple C and to command respect from the neighborhood,” prosecutors stated.

Chester admitted that his gang benefitted through the sale of drugs, murdering drug dealers, taking on contract killing, and engaging in street robberies. Triple C members also robbed dice games for cash and occasionally carjacked vehicles.

The money was then divided between members of the gang.

Prosecutors said that Triple C members “routinely used social media to identify and locate victims and to communicate with each other and share information concerning possible retaliation for violent crimes committed by gang members.”

“Triple C members and associates used at least 14 firearms to commit crimes, often trading with each other or other groups to avoid detection through ballistic evidence,” they continued.

To further their enterprise, members also limited conversations about their criminal plans with other members of Triple C and critiqued each other after committing crimes regarding ways to improve their performance in the future.

Chester admitted that he was present at five murders during which other members of the racketeering conspiracy discharged a firearm, including the murders of:

Devonte Monroe on Aug. 19, 2017;

Carols Jones on Aug. 28, 2017;

Diamante Howard on April 21, 2018;

Darius Mason on July 29, 2018;

Corey Moseley on December 31, 2018.

In addition, Chester was present at an attempted murder on April 4, 2018, and on May 1, 2018, was found with the gun which is a ballistics match to the gun used in that attempted murder.

Chester admitted that as part of his activities with Triple C, he distributed controlled substances, including crack cocaine.

He also made note that “it was reasonably foreseeable that members of the conspiracy would commit additional murders, attempted murders, carjackings, and robberies.”

