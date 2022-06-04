Baltimore Teen's Mysterious Death On School Trip Leaves Parents Living 'Horrific Nightmare'

The parents of a 13-year-old Baltimore boy are desperately seeking answers after he suffered a medical emergency and died during a field trip.

Baltimore City Schools officials told WBALTV that Baltimore Montessori School student Athumani Brown was participating in an activity at The NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County, when he suffered a "significant" medical episode.

The boy's mom, Dionn Brown, said in a Tweet that her son was happy and healthy.

She told WBALTV she has yet to receive any police or medical reports.

The camp posted a statement to its website:

"NorthBay is deeply saddened by the death of a student from Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School yesterday who experienced a medical emergency during a field trip to NorthBay. We are currently awaiting reports to determine what occurred and how best to support the family and our staff during this difficult time. This is a very challenging situation, and we are committed to providing the support and care they need. Please keep the family of the student in your thoughts and prayers."

