Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Baltimore Teen's Mysterious Death On School Trip Leaves Parents Living 'Horrific Nightmare'

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Athumani Brown
Athumani Brown Photo Credit: Dionn Brown Twitter

The parents of a 13-year-old Baltimore boy are desperately seeking answers after he suffered a medical emergency and died during a field trip.

Baltimore City Schools officials told WBALTV that Baltimore Montessori School student Athumani Brown was participating in an activity at The NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County, when he suffered a "significant" medical episode.

The boy's mom, Dionn Brown, said in a Tweet that her son was happy and healthy.

She told WBALTV she has yet to receive any police or medical reports. 

The camp posted a statement to its website:

"NorthBay is deeply saddened by the death of a student from Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School yesterday who experienced a medical emergency during a field trip to NorthBay. We are currently awaiting reports to determine what occurred and how best to support the family and our staff during this difficult time. This is a very challenging situation, and we are committed to providing the support and care they need. Please keep the family of the student in your thoughts and prayers."

Click here for more from WBALTV.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.