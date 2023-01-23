Baltimore Teen's Killer Arrested After New Year Murder

A Baltimore man has been arrested after allegedly killing a teenage girl in the early morning hours of New Years Day, authorities say.

Andre Bailey, 26, is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison, and injuring an unidentified 31-year-old man around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Baltimore police.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Glover Street after receiving a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area when they found the teen and 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to a hospital where the teen was pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting occurred after an argument and an arrest warrant was issued for Bailey, who was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 20.

