Baltimore Teens Fired Shots Into Group Of Kids Without Warning: Police

Two teenage boys have been arrested after they allegedly shot into a group of kids without warning, striking and injuring two other minors, authorities say.

The boys, aged 16 and 17 years old, shot a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl in early January. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested for the Jan. 11 shooting, and the 17-year-old was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 3, according to Baltimore police.

On Jan. 6, the pair allegedly shot into the group of kids, who were gathered in the 1100 block of Cambria Street. The 16-year-old victim was shot in the right ankle, while the 17-year-old girl was shot in the left lower back, according to police.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The teen suspects are currently being held at Central Booking Intake Facility where they were both charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.