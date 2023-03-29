Baltimore Teen Wanted For 2022 Murder

Maryland police are looking for a teen believed to be responsible for a 2022 murder in Baltimore.

James Jenkins, 18, is wanted for the murder of Phillip Wallace, which occurred on June 30, 2022, according to Baltimore police.

Police say that Jenkins attempted to car-jack Wallace in the 4800 block of Pimlico Road, fatally shooting him in the process.

Jenkins stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and reportedly weighs around 190 pounds. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to James Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the WATF Tip-Line at 443-984-9578. A reward is available for any information that leads to James Jenkins’ arrest.

