Baltimore Teen Stars In New Disney Series, "The Crossover"

Annie DeVoe
Elijah Jacob stars in "The Crossover"
Elijah Jacob stars in "The Crossover" Photo Credit: Elijah Jacob/Instagram

A Baltimore County teen is getting his big break in a new Disney series.

Elijah Jacob will be starring in "The Crossover", now streaming on Disney+.

Jacob has also had roles on Apple TV+ and AMC over the years, beginning with the series "Feed the Beast". The teen also starred in "Swagger" on Apple TV+, according to IMDB.

The 17-year-old's latest adventure in "The Crossover" follows the twin sons of a former professional basketball player navigating life on and off the basketball court, based on the novel by Kwame Alexander.

"The Crossover" recently premiered in Los Angeles and is currently streaming on Disney+. 

The teen is expected to star in several other shows coming out later this year.

