Baltimore Ravens Fan Wins Seats For 20 Years

A Baltimore Ravens fan has won a pair of free seats to every pre-season and regular-season home game for the next two decades thanks to the Maryland Lottery.

Diane Heil, of Annapolis, was awarded the coveted prize — which also includes parking — after being hailed the “Seats for 20 Years” winner inside M&T Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 9, lottery officials said.

The 58-year-old Information Technology professional donned her lucky Ed Reed jersey while waiting for the results alongside five other finalists.

“I figured his number 20 and the chance to win 20 years of season tickets – maybe this would give me just a bit more luck,” Heil said.

Before she knew it, her name was displayed across the 100-foot wide stadium Smartvision board.

“Usually my gut feeling is pretty good,” Heil said. “I was fairly sure that I would not be the winner today, but when I saw my name up on the big board it was truly a big surprise.”

Reil told the Maryland Lottery it was one of the best days of her life.

“It’s just amazing knowing I’ll be able to come to see this great team, right here in this great stadium for the next 20 years.”

The six finalists, who were selected at random from over 800,000 entries in the Maryland Lottery’s Ravens second-chance promotion, each received $10,000 just for being chosen.

The other finalists were: William Perry from Baltimore; Linda Walkerknight from Randallstown; Karen Roberts from Linthicum Heights; Thomas Hood from Baltimore; and Shantris Grant-Hope from Brooklyn Park, according to lottery officials.

