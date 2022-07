A cause of death has been revealed for Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson.

The 26-year-old linebacker died of “combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” NBC News says citing state authorities.

Ferguson died Tuesday, June 21, and his death was ruled an accident.

Ferguson was preparing for his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in 2019.

