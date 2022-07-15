Baltimore Parking Garage Collapses With Dozens Of Vehicles Inside

A parking garage in Baltimore has collapsed with over 50 vehicles inside, authorities say.

The Pratt Street parking garage collapsed around 10:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Miraculously, no injuries have been reported in the incident. Building inspectors are working with vehicle owners to remove the remaining vehicles from the garage.

The incident will be handled by building management S&P Plus.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

