Baltimore Papa Johns Up In Flames (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
The Papa Johns caught on fire around noon
The Papa Johns caught on fire around noon Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (Twitter)

Firefighters are working to put out a building fire in a popular Baltimore restaurant, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the Papa Johns restaurant in the 5200 block of Harford Road after reports of a building fire around noon, Friday, March 31, according to Baltimore Fire and Rescue officials.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear whether or not anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.