Baltimore Officials Comment On Tyre Nichols' Death, Peaceful Protest Protection

The Baltimore Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison, released a statement in a video message to the public addressing the recent police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.

The video message was released after the body-worn camera footage of Nichols was finally released to the public on Friday, Jan. 27. Harrison addressed Baltimore residents, calling the incident "horrific".

"I, along with the leaders in this department, are in full support of Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis' decision to condemn the actions of these officers and terminate them", stated Harrison. "They are not an accurate representation of the profession of policing, or our oath of office, that we are each sworn to uphold."

Tyre Nichols was reportedly beaten to death by officers on Jan. 7 after being pulled over for a claim of alleged reckless driving that Chief Davis said could not be substantiated.

Nichols was just steps from his home when officers attacked him, and were shown on the footage beating and kicking him as cried for his mother. Nichols was also threatened with violence by the police officers several times even after he appeared to be cooperating with them.

No one rendered aid to Nichols in the minutes after the beating, where he was dragged on his back from the site he was beaten at to a vehicle where he was propped up in the sitting position. It took nearly half an hour for an ambulance to arrive after the incident.

Nichols was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries on Jan. 10.

Since the incident, five police officers were terminated from the Memphis Police Department and charged with second-degree murder.

"We will continue to safeguard those who peacefully participate in, and continue to exercise their first amendment rights", Harrison continued, "We can all stand together along with our elected officials and national leaders to ensure that justice is ultimately served". To watch the video of Harrison's statement, click here.

