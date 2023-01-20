Baltimore Officer Facebook Lives Himself Not Working While Collecting Over $200K In Overtime

A Baltimore City Schools police officer and prominent football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI after collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime while he was not working, reports Fox 45.

Project Baltimore, an investigative reporting initiative, discovered through social media posts that Lawrence Smith reported several instances of overtime while posting on social media that he was not working. The initiative was able to gather information on the specific times that Smith had reportedly clocked overtime, and scanned his social media where they found Facebook Lives and other posts that showed Smith in different locations during the alleged overtime hours. One Facebook Live post even showed Smith at the gym during a day he reportedly clocked overtime hours for a homicide investigation, the outlet continues.

Smith had collected over $200,000 in overtime since 2020 including the dates he was showing himself to not be working. The amount is more than any other City Schools officer. Since the accusations, Smith has been referred to as a "unicorn" by the FOP Union President, who praised him for his responsibility. The FOP Union President continued on, stating that Smith's job kept him "on call" 24 hours a day, blaming Baltimore's crime rate as a cause for racking up overtime. The Union President since cancelled a meeting with Project Baltimore to address the discrepancies. To read the full story by Fox 45, click here.

