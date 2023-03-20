Baltimore 'NFL' Gang Leader Sentenced For Murder, Drug Distribution: Feds

A leader of a Maryland “NFL” gang will spend decades in prison after admitting to a wide-ranging conspiracy that included murder and drug distribution charges.

Gang leader Gregory Butler - also known as “Gotti,” “Sags,” and “Little Dick,” 31, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise related to their activities in the NFL gang.

Federal prosecutors said that the gang operated in the Edmondson Village area in Southwest Baltimore, specifically, Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon (NFL) streets.

According to their guilty pleas, from 2016 to March 2020, Butler was the leader of, and gang member James Henry Roberts, 32, also of Baltimore, was a member of, the NFL enterprise and participated in its illegal activities with other members, including the NFL drug trafficking organization (DTO).

During the conspiracy, NFL members distributed heroin and cocaine to drug customers and re-distributors from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, prosecutors said.

Butler and Roberts admitted that they obtained drugs from multiple sources of supply and stored the narcotics in stash houses that they controlled, they continued. Over the course of the conspiracy, the pair and their co-conspirators distributed more than a kilogram of heroin and more than 280 grams of cocaine base.

The gang leader also admitted that he and his co-conspirators distributed more than 400 grams of fentanyl, leading to several fatal overdoses.

“Butler agreed that these fatal overdoses were reasonably foreseeable to him, in light of his direct oversight of the enterprise’s drug trafficking activities,” according to prosecutors.

As part of the conspiracy, Butler and Roberts also paid members and associates of the NFL gang to commit multiple murders on behalf of the enterprise.

The murders included a 2018 bounty that was put on the head of someone who Roberts believed was working with the police and at least one other bounty that involved NFL members.

A final suspect in the gang is scheduled to go to trial on Monday, Nov. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.