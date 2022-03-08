Baltimore Man Indicted On Firearm And Drug Distribution Charges: AG

A Baltimore man has been indicted on firearm and drug-related charges in connection to drug trafficking, authorities say.

An investigation into the activities of James Markel Jones, 29, began on Wednesday, July 6 after officers observed Jones "displaying characteristics of an armed man" in security footage from the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to the office of the Maryland Attorney General.

Detectives were able to approach Jones, and when Jones raised his arms in deference, the handle of a handgun tucked in his waistband was visible, officials said.

Officers seized the handgun from Jones and during an additional search of Jones' person, they allegedly recovered about 10 grams of fentanyl and a half of a gram of cocaine.

Jones is currently being held without bond.

The case has an initial appearance in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City on Monday, Aug. 29.

