Baltimore Man Charged With Teen's Murder, 2022 Summer Crime Spree: AG

A man accused of murdering 19-year-old Deontay Edwards in Baltimore last summer has been implicated in a carjacking conspiracy that continued even after the teen’s death, according to the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office.

Baltimore resident Tyshaun Williams has been indicted for the murder of Edwards in July 2022, the attempted murders of three others, and a carjacking conspiracy that lasted through the end of the summer, AG Anthony Brown announced.

Williams’ trail of terror reportedly began on July 22, 2022, in the 5300 block of Nelson Avenue when he allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole a vehicle that would come back into play approximately a week later.

On July 30 last year, Williams and a second co-conspirator used the carjacked vehicle in a drive-by shooting near the corner of Rutland Avenue and East Lafayette Avenue in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore, where Edwards and others were on the street.

Following the shooting, Edwards and three others piled into a vehicle and attempted to flee on Rutland Avenue, but Williams circled around, chased the four down, shooting at them along the way, causing them to crash into a parked car near the intersection of Oliver Street, according to the indictment.

While he was attempting to flee on foot, Edwards was shot in the back and killed. Another person in the car was shot three times, though he survived. In total, detectives recovered 24 shell casings from the crime scene, which spanned three blocks.

Williams was arrested in August last year, and a handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine was recovered. Brown announced the indictment and connection to the carjackings and an additional armed robbery on Thursday, March 16.

“The brutality of the crimes of which (Williams) is accused is shocking and bewildering: multiple carjackings, armed robbery, and murder,” the AG said. “Several lives have been impacted by Williams’ alleged actions, and he is looking at the possibility of spending many years of his own life in prison.”

