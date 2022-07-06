Baltimore Ice Cream Company Recalls Product Over Salmonella Contamination

A Baltimore-based ice cream company has issued a recall after reports of salmonella contamination.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream distributed the recalled Peanut Butter Cup flavor to stores and restaurants between March 1, 2022 and May 28, 2022, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled product comes in two sizes, a 16 ounce paper pint container, and a 2.5 gallon brown rectangular cardboard container. The barcode for the recalled pint reads 38455-78827.

Routine testing of peanut butter products from J.M. Smucker Co. that were used in making the flavor revealed the presence of salmonella. No illnesses or health-related complaints have been reported to Taharka Brothers.

Potentially contaminated product was distributed to Eddies of Roland Park, Graul’s Market, Streets Market, Green Valley Marketplace, Good Food Market Santoni's, and Geresbecks.

Salmonella, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of Salmonella often include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Wholesale customers are asked to remove affected Peanut Butter Cup ice cream from circulation, photograph it, and dispose of it. Businesses can email duane@taharkabrothers.com with your business name and address, the product that was disposed of, as well as any photographs to receive a credit to your account.

Individual customers are encouraged to not consume the ice cream and visit a Taharka Brothers store location for an exchange or refund. Individuals who are unable to visit a store location are asked to email taharkacs@gmail.com.

