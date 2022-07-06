Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Baltimore Ice Cream Company Recalls Product Over Salmonella Contamination

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Recalled Product
Recalled Product Photo Credit: US FDA

A Baltimore-based ice cream company has issued a recall after reports of salmonella contamination.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream distributed the recalled Peanut Butter Cup flavor to stores and restaurants between March 1, 2022 and May 28, 2022, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled product comes in two sizes, a 16 ounce paper pint container, and a 2.5 gallon brown rectangular cardboard container. The barcode for the recalled pint reads 38455-78827. 

Routine testing of peanut butter products from J.M. Smucker Co. that were used in making the flavor revealed the presence of salmonella. No illnesses or health-related complaints have been reported to Taharka Brothers.

Potentially contaminated product was distributed to Eddies of Roland Park, Graul’s Market, Streets Market, Green Valley Marketplace, Good Food Market Santoni's, and Geresbecks. 

Salmonella, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of Salmonella often include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Wholesale customers are asked to remove affected Peanut Butter Cup ice cream from circulation, photograph it, and dispose of it. Businesses can email duane@taharkabrothers.com with your business name and address, the product that was disposed of, as well as any photographs to receive a credit to your account.

Individual customers are encouraged to not consume the ice cream and visit a Taharka Brothers store location for an exchange or refund. Individuals who are unable to visit a store location are asked to email taharkacs@gmail.com. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.