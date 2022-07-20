Contact Us
Baltimore Drug Dealer Sentenced For Selling Heroin, Fentanyl Across Four States

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building sign on stone wall. Photo Credit: Jillian Pikora

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing controlled substances, officials say.

Devin Cunningham, 27, was involved in the selling and distributing of narcotics including fentanyl, heroin, and other controlled substances to Maryland and surrounding states from 2017 until 2020.

Specifically, between January 2017 and December 2020, "scores of customers from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia traveled to the Forest Park area of Baltimore and purchased between a half of a gram and several grams of fentanyl or heroin and other controlled substances from Cunningham and his associates," according to the Department of Justice.

Law enforcement officials conducted numerous controlled narcotics purchases from Cunningham and other co-conspirators as a part of their investigation, prosecutors said.

On July 24, 2018, Cunningham and an accomplice sold less than two grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin to a confidential informant for $200.

Cunningham directly participated in at least four of the informant sales, officials said. He continued to sell heroin and fentanyl until his arrest in Dec. 2020.

During his arrest, agents seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, four cell phones, and approximately several thousand dollars cash, they noted.

Cunningham has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. 

