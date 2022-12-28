Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Jailed For Domestic Violence Beating Days Before Next Fight

Baltimore native Gervonta Davis was arrested in Florida and is behind bars after being jailed for a domestic incident in Parkland, according to the Broward County Sheriff.

Davis, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and charged with battery causing bodily harm and he was remanded into custody at the Broward County's Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale following his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The undefeated Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) was scheduled to headline a Premier Boxing Champions bout on Showtime next month in Washington, DC against Hector Luis Garcia before his scheduled superfight against Ryan Garcia in April.

Additional details about Davis' arrest were not immediately available on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear if the latest arrest will impact the fight with Garcia.

This is not the first time that Davis has found himself in trouble with the law.

According to reports, he is reported set to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court in February for a 2020 hit-and-run, and previously was arrested for domestic violence after grabbing the mother of his child by the throat during a charity event, though the latter case was eventually dropped.

Davis has held multiple world championship titles in multiple weight classes, including the WBA lightweight title, which he has held since 2019. He also won the 2012 National Golden Gloves Championship, National Silver Gloves for three straight years between 2006 and 2008, and two National Junior Olympics gold medals.

