Baltimore Birthday Girl Buys $50K Lottery Ticket From Local Gas Station

A birthday girl is planning to add to her retirement account after taking a chance on a lucky lottery ticket in Baltimore, officials say.

The 65-year-old was about to catch the bus home when she decided to stop at the Stadium Osprey Crown gas station at 501 E 33rd Street and try her luck at a Show Me $50,000! scratch-off, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The lucky woman played her games while waiting for the bus when the $50,000 prize was revealed. In an effort to prevent others from seeing her excitement, hurried away to privately phone her daughter to tell her the news.

“I scratched the winning numbers and saw I matched a four,” said the winner. “When I saw that $50,000 prize underneath, I jumped up!”, the winner said.

The retired hospital employee returned home still in disbelief, double checking the amount to be sure what she was seeing was correct.

The grandmother of four waited a few days before deciding what to do with the prize as her win sunk in. The lucky lady plans to add funds to her retirement account and pay off some bills with the winnings.

The Stadium Osprey Crown gas station will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the top prize ticket.

