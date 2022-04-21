Baltimore Baby Killer Faces Life In Prison For 2-Year-Old Daughter's Death

A Baltimore man will soon know his fate after he was found guilty of brutally beating and subsequently killing his two-month-old daughter.

Quar’an Allen is facing a life sentence, plus 40 years, for the death of Elsie Cottman in 2019. Allen was found guilty on several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and child abuse resulting in death.

"This shocking and unfathomable murder rocked the Loch Raven community, and Baltimore as a whole, to the core," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "While we have achieved justice for little Elsie Cottman, we know our efforts can never undo the unimaginable heartbreak experienced by her family left to grapple with the loss of this beautiful newborn baby."

Police responded for a report of a non-breathing infant at the FutureCare medical plaza in Baltimore around 9:30 p.m. on May 28, 2019, the office reports.

Initially, Allen told investigators that his four-year-old son fell down the stairs while carrying Elsie during a Memorial Day party the day before.

However, during his police interview, Allen admitted that he in fact was the one who fell down his basement stairs while carrying the infant, the office reports.

Allen also did not seek medical attention right away when he noticed Elsie was having trouble breathing and did not bring her to the hospital until 9 p.m. that night. She died just before 10 p.m.

"The book of Elsie’s life hasn’t closed with all the lives she has touched," Elsie's obituary reads. "She may now be above us but she is in the hearts of those she loved and every day, we write her story."

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office found Elsie’s injuries were not consistent with an accidental fall but instead were consistent with a severe beating. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result.

Allen’s sentencing date is scheduled for May 18.

