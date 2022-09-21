Baltimore Animal Rescue Center To Reopen With Increased Security After Armed Robbery Attempt

A Baltimore animal rescue will reopen on Thursday morning after being forced to close when an employee was accosted by attempted armed robbers, officials announced.

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, an employee of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) was the victim of an attempted armed robbery involving multiple suspects, according to the agency.

As a result of the incident - which remains under investigation - BARCS was closed to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the organization's driveway gates and doors were locked.

All intake of animals and public services were suspended on Wednesday, and anyone who had an appointment or adoption pickup scheduled was forced to reschedule due to the incident.

Officials from BARCS said late on Wednesday that they would be reopening for business on Thursday, Sept. 22 for regular operating hours, though there will be increased security measures as a precaution.

“We are grateful for all the kind words and support from our community,” they said. "So many have asked how they can support BARCS through this unprecedented situation: adopt, volunteer, visit our shelter—help us save lives. Our shelter is over capacity and we need your help.”

Public adoption hours will resume from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.