Arrest Made In Mysterious Cold Case Killing Of Maryland's Preston Morehouse

Those mourning the loss of Preston Hylan Morehouse finally have some peace: Police in Maryland think they know who killed him.

Ryan Joseph Ellis, 32, was indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the January 2010 slaying of Preston Hylan Morehouse, 20, Maryland State Police said.

Morehouse, of Melbourne, Florida, was shot inside the front door of his home on the 27200 block of Ocean Gateway in Hebron, at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2010, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morehouse's death has remained a mystery, sparking discussion on Reddit boards and in Facebook groups.

"Some say he was set up by his friends and they hid downstairs until the job was finished, other say it was mistaken identity and the bullet was meant for his friend," one person wrote on Reddit. "Some say his past caught up to him but his family and friends says he was a good person and wasn't a thug."

There was also another theory that was killed because he was dealing with a married woman and had death threats sent to him.

Ellis, of Princess Anne, Maryland, was arrested at his home Monday, March 7, State Police said. He was being held without bail. No other suspects have been charged.

