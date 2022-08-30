Angry Street Vendor With Gun Halts 'Lady in the Lake' Filming In Baltimore, Threatens Crew

Production of a Baltimore based murder miniseries starring Natalie Portman has been paused after a gunman threatened a crew member, police say.

Filming was halted after the crew member received the verbal threat from the gunman around 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Investigators determined that the threat was caused by a local street vendor who was upset that he had not been paid by production for lost business due to filming.

Police identified the vendor as Keith L. Brown, 43, and arrested him on Monday Aug. 29 on narcotics charges.

Brown then told police that he had talked with a crew member and security manager and was awaiting paperwork to receive compensation for the loss of business his clothing business suffered during filming.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing additional individuals and this is still an open and ongoing investigation.

"Lady in the Lake" is based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name that centers around an investigative journalist working on unsolved murder cases. The miniseries is set to air on Apple TV+.

