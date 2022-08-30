Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Angry Street Vendor With Gun Halts 'Lady in the Lake' Filming In Baltimore, Threatens Crew

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Natalie Portman is set to star in the upcoming miniseries
Natalie Portman is set to star in the upcoming miniseries Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America - Natalie Portman

Production of a Baltimore based murder miniseries starring Natalie Portman has been paused after a gunman threatened a crew member, police say.

Filming was halted after the crew member received the verbal threat from the gunman around 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Investigators determined that the threat was caused by a local street vendor who was upset that he had not been paid by production for lost business due to filming.

Police identified the vendor as Keith L. Brown, 43, and arrested him on Monday Aug. 29 on narcotics charges.

Brown then told police that he had talked with a crew member and security manager and was awaiting paperwork to receive compensation for the loss of business his clothing business suffered during filming.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing additional individuals and this is still an open and ongoing investigation.

"Lady in the Lake" is based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name that centers around an investigative journalist working on unsolved murder cases. The miniseries is set to air on Apple TV+.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.