Alert Issued In Maryland For 39-Year-Old Man Missing More Than A Month

Baltimore police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 39-year-old man, authorities say.

Dale Jefferies was last seen Friday, June 24, 2022, in the 5000 block of Orville Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Jeffries is described as being approximately 6-foot-1, weighing an estimated 140 pounds. Family and friends have begun to worry about Dale's well-being, officials noted.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dale Jefferies is urged to contact the Northeast District Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2444 or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

