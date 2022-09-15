Contact Us
Alert Issued For Non-Verbal Man Reported Missing In Baltimore

Zak Failla
Joshua Timothy Anderson
Joshua Timothy Anderson Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Seen him? 

An alert has been issued by the Baltimore County Police Department for a missing 34-year-old man who was reported missing overnight and may be in need of assistance.

Joshua Timothy Anderson, who doesn't speak, and whose right arm and leg are paralyzed, was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Dundalk area wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt with a yellow graphic.

No other descriptive information has been provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 887-7320 or 911.

