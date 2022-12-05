Alert Issued For Missing Museum Worker Who Has Not Been Seen Since Mid-November In Baltimore

Seen him?

Concerns are mounting for friends and family for Darian Boone, who has not been seen or heard from in several weeks.

The B&O Railroad Museum has renewed the call to help locate Boone, 28, a former employee and "beloved student of our first Restore Baltimore cohort,” the agency wrote in a social media post seeking tips on his whereabouts.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Boone was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue.

Investigators said that days after he went missing, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Boone’s 2006 Chrysler 300 was found abandoned in Northwest Baltimore, prompting his friends and family to report him missing.

Boone was described as being 6-feet tall, and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and brown Timberland boots before his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Boone or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit by calling (443) 984-7385 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

