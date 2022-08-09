Alert Issued For Missing 90-Year-Old Baltimore Man

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by the Baltimore County Police Department as they attempt to locate a critically missing 90-year-old man.

Francis Fairbank was last seen in the Towson area wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, green pants, and brown shoes, according to an alert issued by the agency on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Fairbank was described as being 5-foot-9 weighing an estimated 170 pounds. He may be driving a 2021 White Kia Sorento with a Maryland tag of 8EH1731.

He also reportedly may go by the name “Marty.”

Anyone with information regarding Fairbank or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 911 or by calling (410) 307-2020.

