Alert Issued For 32-Year-Old Man Missing More Than A Week In Baltimore

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Darryl Wiggins II
Darryl Wiggins II Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Seen him? 

The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a man who has been missing since Friday, Sept. 9. 

Concerns are mounting for friends and family of Darryl Wiggins II, who was last seen in the 600 block of Wyanoke Avenue in Baltimore.

Police described Wiggins as being 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

No other descriptive information was provided by the department.

"The family of Mr. Wiggins is extremely concerned about his well-being," the agency noted.

Anyone with information regarding Wiggins' whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2012 or 911. 

