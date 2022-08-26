Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Baltimore For Days

Concerns are mounting in Baltimore County for a missing 12-year-old boy who has been missing for days.

An alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department on Friday, Aug. 26 regarding Kden Weddington, who was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the Lochearn/Gwynn Oak area.

Police described Weddington as being 4-foot-9, weighing approximately 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

No other information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Weddington or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at (410) 307-2020 or to call 911.

