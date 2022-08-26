Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Baltimore For Days

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Kden Weddington
Kden Weddington Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Concerns are mounting in Baltimore County for a missing 12-year-old boy who has been missing for days.

An alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department on Friday, Aug. 26 regarding Kden Weddington, who was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the Lochearn/Gwynn Oak area. 

Police described Weddington as being 4-foot-9, weighing approximately 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. 

No other information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Weddington or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at (410) 307-2020 or to call 911. 

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.