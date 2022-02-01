ALERT: Bomb Threats Reported At Multiple Universities In Maryland And DC

At least three universities in Maryland and DC are on high alert due to bomb threats, according to officials.

Bomb threats have been reported at Morgan State University, Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia on Feb. 1.

Morgan State University in Maryland has issued a shelter-in-place and said all classes will be virtual.

Police in DC have given the all-clear to both Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia after investigating bomb threats at both campuses. This is the second bomb threat at Howard University in less than 24 hours

Coppin State University in Maryland has also issued an alert due to a "campus emergency" and has moved all classes online and told employees to telework.

More than a dozen historically black colleges (HBCUs) across the country have received bomb threats in the first week of Black History Month.

