Adnan Syed Conviction Reinstated By Maryland Court

The Appellate Court of Maryland has reinstated Adnan Syed's conviction after he made national headlines for being cleared of a murder charge he served over two decades in prison for.

The court determined that the family of Hae Min Lee, Syed's high school girlfriend, was not given enough notice to attend a hearing on the state's motion to vacate Syed's conviction.

Syed had been convicted of the murder of Lee over 23 years ago and has always maintained his innocence. His case garnered national attention after the hit true-crime podcast "Serial" featured his story several years ago.

Syed was freed in September after a Baltimore City Circuit Court vacated his conviction after it was announced that former prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that could have helped Syed's defense.

It was not immediately made clear whether or not Syed will have to return to prison while waiting for a new hearing.

