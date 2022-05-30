Contact Us
24 Baltimore Schools Don't Have Air Condition As Temps Soar To 95

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore City Public Schools
Baltimore City Public Schools

Two dozen Baltimore schools without air conditioning will be feeling the heat as temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees Tuesday, May 31.

The 24 schools that will release students at noon are:

  • Baltimore City College
  • Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
  • City Springs Elementary/Middle School
  • Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
  • Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
  • Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
  • Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC
  • Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
  • Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
  • Furley Elementary School
  • Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
  • Johnston Square Elementary School
  • Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
  • National Academy Foundation
  • New Era Academy
  • Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
  • Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School
  • Yorkwood Elementary School
  • The Mount Washington School (lower building)
  • Westport Academy (under repair)
  • North Bend Elementary/Middle School (under repair)
  • Academy for College and Career Exploration (under repair)
  • Independence School Local I High School (under repair)
  • Empowerment Academy (not district-owned buildings)

The humidity on Tuesday will make temps feel even hotter than Monday's sweltering heat.

