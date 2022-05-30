24 Baltimore Schools Don't Have Air Condition As Temps Soar To 95

Two dozen Baltimore schools without air conditioning will be feeling the heat as temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees Tuesday, May 31.

The 24 schools that will release students at noon are:

Baltimore City College

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

City Springs Elementary/Middle School

Collington Square Elementary/Middle School

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School

Furley Elementary School

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

Johnston Square Elementary School

Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC

National Academy Foundation

New Era Academy

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School

Yorkwood Elementary School

The Mount Washington School (lower building)

Westport Academy (under repair)

North Bend Elementary/Middle School (under repair)

Academy for College and Career Exploration (under repair)

Independence School Local I High School (under repair)

Empowerment Academy (not district-owned buildings)

The humidity on Tuesday will make temps feel even hotter than Monday's sweltering heat.

