1,200lbs Of Marijuana, Hundreds Of THC Products Seized In Massive Baltimore Bust

Four men are in custody following a massive drug bust in Baltimore, authorities announced.

Baltimore City police along with the Baltimore County Police Department worked together to conduct a search and seizure of the drugs on Monday, March 27 after a three-month-long investigation into the East Coast Farms group.

In the search, a large amount of THC was found, including hundreds of edibles, vape cartridges, and 1,200 pounds of marijuana. Officers also seized three handguns and $189,224.

“This is truly an outstanding achievement thanks to the dedicated and proactive efforts of the BPD’s Eastern District Action Team, Southeast District Action Team, and our partnership with the Baltimore County Police Department,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “Through communication and collaboration, we were able to get a significant amount of illegal drugs and several weapons off our streets to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs in our neighborhoods.”

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Anthony Anderson, 26-year-old Anthony Osodi, 26-year-old Trent Jenkins, and 23-year-old Xavier George, during the search.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.