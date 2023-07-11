Murder Suspect Charged Days After Baltimore Shooting: Police

Neil Cole-El, 56, is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of Cynceray Washington-Green on Saturday, July 8.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, where there was a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace.

Upon arrival, they found Washington-Greene suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and she was rushed to John Hopkins Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators identified Cole-El as a possible shooter, and he was arrested not far from the scene of the shooting, the department announced on Tuesday, July 11.

Cole-El was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Multiple weapons violations;

“Additional charges.”

He is being held pending his next court appearance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.