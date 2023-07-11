A Few Clouds 86°

Murder Suspect Charged Days After Baltimore Shooting: Police

Police say that a man has been apprehended days after a 52-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baltimore.

Neil Cole-El
Neil Cole-El Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
Neil Cole-El, 56, is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of Cynceray Washington-Green on Saturday, July 8.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, where there was a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace.

Upon arrival, they found Washington-Greene suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and she was rushed to John Hopkins Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators identified Cole-El as a possible shooter, and he was arrested not far from the scene of the shooting, the department announced on Tuesday, July 11.

Cole-El was charged with:

  • First-degree murder;
  • Second-degree murder;
  • Multiple weapons violations;
  • “Additional charges.”

He is being held pending his next court appearance.

