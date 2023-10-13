Morgan State Shooter Apprehended In DC, Second 'Armed And Dangerous' Suspect At Large: PD

Morgan State President David Wilson announced on Friday, Oct. 13 that a 17-year-old has been arrested by members of the Baltimore Police Department in Washington, DC, and a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for 18-year-old Jovan Williams in connection to the shooting nearly two weeks ago.

"While we take comfort in knowing that a suspect has been captured, we must understand that this investigation is still ongoing and won’t be concluded until everyone involved in the shooting is apprehended," Wilson said.

Four men and a woman - four of whom were students at Morgan State - were injured during the shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 3 during a Homecoming event at the school, prompting officials to cancel or postpone planned events.

According to the police, the minor was arrested without incident and will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and other offenses.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who comes into contact with him has been instructed to call 911.

"(The department) has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

Wilson added that "The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice."

The shooting remains under investigation and the manhunt for Williams is on, according to officials.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2444.

